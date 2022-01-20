Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -1.27% YTD Loss?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s traded shares stood at 7.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.48, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VST share’s 52-week high remains $24.20, putting it -7.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.47. The company has a valuation of $10.86B, with average of 4.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vistra Corp. (VST), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.9.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, Vistra Corp. (VST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.99 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.13%, and 5.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.70, implying an increase of 18.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VST has been trading -51.25% off suggested target high and -2.31% from its likely low.

Vistra Corp. (VST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vistra Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vistra Corp. (VST) shares are 22.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.05% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3,900.00% this quarter before jumping 115.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.52 billion and $1.9 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 167.60% before jumping 121.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -30.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.30% annually.

VST Dividends

Vistra Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vistra Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s Major holders

Vistra Corp. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.87% of the shares at 92.22% float percentage. In total, 91.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 44.48 million shares (or 9.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $760.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 29.94 million shares, or about 6.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $512.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vistra Corp. (VST) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.9 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.09 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 172.54 million.