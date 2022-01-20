Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)’s -2.81-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $245.11, to imply an increase of 2.35% or $5.62 in intraday trading. The UNP share’s 52-week high remains $256.11, putting it -4.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $193.14. The company has a valuation of $154.81B, with average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UNP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) trade information

After registering a 2.35% upside in the latest session, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 248.77 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.81%, and -1.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $268.00, implying an increase of 8.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $215.00 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNP has been trading -22.39% off suggested target high and 12.28% from its likely low.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Union Pacific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares are 10.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.88% against 30.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.70% this quarter before jumping 24.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $5.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.14 billion and $5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.60% before jumping 9.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -6.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.68% annually.

UNP Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation has its next earnings report out on January 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Union Pacific Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s Major holders

Union Pacific Corporation insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.82% of the shares at 80.01% float percentage. In total, 79.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 54.19 million shares (or 8.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.05 million shares, or about 6.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.42 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.61 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.69 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2.68 billion.