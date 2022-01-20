This Is A Time To Invest In Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares stood at 20.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.10, to imply an increase of 12.80% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The GFI share’s 52-week high remains $12.52, putting it -12.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.75. The company has a valuation of $10.26B, with average of 5.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gold Fields Limited (GFI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GFI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

After registering a 12.80% upside in the last session, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.19 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 12.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.72%, and 6.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.34, implying an increase of 2.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.43 and $14.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFI has been trading -28.02% off suggested target high and 15.05% from its likely low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Fields Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are 19.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.00% against 0.40%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Fields Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 3.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.45% of the shares at 31.45% float percentage. In total, 31.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 50.25 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $408.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.83 million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $177.28 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 45.1 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $366.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.1 million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about 95.77 million.