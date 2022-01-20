There Has Been A 7.81% Incline For Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU). So What’s Next?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 7.81% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -300.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $42.29M, with average of 661.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

After registering a 7.81% upside in the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3050 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.55%, and -3.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.80%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU has been trading -233.33% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.00% of the shares at 5.22% float percentage. In total, 5.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.5 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.7 million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF holds roughly 2.48 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14000.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 5166.0.