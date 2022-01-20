There Has Been A 45.01% Incline For Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: VALN). So What’s Next?

Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VALN)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.52, to imply an increase of 45.01% or $14.75 in intraday trading. The VALN share’s 52-week high remains $67.84, putting it -42.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.16. The company has a valuation of $2.49B, with an average of 54420.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 89.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (VALN), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VALN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.9.

Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VALN) trade information

After registering a 45.01% upside in the last session, Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (VALN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.40 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 45.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.44%, and -21.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.39%. Short interest in Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VALN) saw shorts transact 39600.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.83, implying an increase of 16.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.99 and $79.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VALN has been trading -66.69% off suggested target high and 22.16% from its likely low.

Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (VALN) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.56 million.

VALN Dividends

Valneva SE American Depositary Shares has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Valneva SE American Depositary Shares has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Valneva SE American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VALN)’s Major holders

Valneva SE American Depositary Shares insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 0.62% float percentage. In total, 0.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vivo Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Laurion Capital Management, LP with 25000.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.79 million.