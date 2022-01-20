The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 2.33% Year-To-Date

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $168.57, to imply an increase of 5.31% or $8.5 in intraday trading. The TRV share’s 52-week high remains $168.31, putting it 0.15% up since that peak but still an impressive 19.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $135.87. The company has a valuation of $39.34B, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) trade information

After registering a 5.31% upside in the latest session, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 167.70 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.89%, and 1.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.33%. Short interest in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) saw shorts transact 4.1 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Travelers Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) shares are 5.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.32% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.60% this quarter before jumping 23.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $7.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.27 billion and $7.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.20% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 6.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.53% annually.

TRV Dividends

The Travelers Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Travelers Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.35%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s Major holders

The Travelers Companies Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.70% of the shares at 84.93% float percentage. In total, 84.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.65 million shares (or 8.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.47 million shares, or about 8.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.11 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.05 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.51 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 886.01 million.