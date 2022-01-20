The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS): Can A Stock Be Down -5.67% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares stood at 8.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.65, to imply a decrease of -2.29% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The GPS share’s 52-week high remains $37.63, putting it -126.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.84. The company has a valuation of $6.27B, with average of 8.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Gap Inc. (GPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GPS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

After registering a -2.29% downside in the last session, The Gap Inc. (GPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.98 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.88%, and -1.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.01, implying an increase of 24.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPS has been trading -74.17% off suggested target high and 15.92% from its likely low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Gap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares are -43.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 163.98% against 32.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -142.90% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.94 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -308.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.90% annually.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Gap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

The Gap Inc. insiders hold 47.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.99% of the shares at 112.51% float percentage. In total, 58.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 34.18 million shares (or 9.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $775.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.62 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $627.08 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and JP Morgan Equity Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 16.25 million shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $368.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.67 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 242.16 million.