Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Up 19.92% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.47, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $35.37, putting it -2.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.31. The company has a valuation of $18.25B, with an average of 5.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Teck Resources Limited (TECK), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TECK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.21.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.37 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.54%, and 28.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.92%. Short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 7.83 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.93, implying an increase of 6.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.58 and $44.84 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TECK has been trading -30.08% off suggested target high and 22.89% from its likely low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are 63.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 474.36% against 15.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -49.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.76% annually.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teck Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.79%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.35% of the shares at 68.56% float percentage. In total, 68.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.54 million shares (or 4.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $586.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 23.27 million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $579.64 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 18.08 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $450.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.88 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 134.37 million.