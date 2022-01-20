TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares stood at 7.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.85, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FTI share’s 52-week high remains $10.70, putting it -56.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.55. The company has a valuation of $3.00B, with average of 5.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.13 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.29%, and 16.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.71%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TechnipFMC plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are -12.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -135.00% against 28.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.62 billion.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TechnipFMC plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.49% of the shares at 95.39% float percentage. In total, 94.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 44.58 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $335.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bpifrance SA with 24.69 million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $185.91 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 21.99 million shares. This is just over 4.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.34 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 130.57 million.