Stock Of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Jumped By 5.32 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.33, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CNHI share’s 52-week high remains $17.21, putting it -5.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.92. The company has a valuation of $22.36B, with an average of 5.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the latest session, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.77 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.25%, and 5.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.00%. Short interest in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) saw shorts transact 6.49 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CNH Industrial N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares are 15.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 371.43% against 17.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.84 billion.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CNH Industrial N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.13, with the share yield ticking at 0.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial N.V. insiders hold 27.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.56% of the shares at 65.31% float percentage. In total, 47.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harris Associates L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 121.05 million shares (or 8.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi with 33.87 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $562.64 million.

We also have Oakmark International Fund and Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Oakmark International Fund holds roughly 44.48 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $738.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.44 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 273.02 million.