Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Stocks Fall -17.18% YTD; What Next For It?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares stood at 10.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $96.87, to imply a decrease of -0.88% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The SBUX share’s 52-week high remains $126.32, putting it -30.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $95.92. The company has a valuation of $116.24B, with average of 7.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBUX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

After registering a -0.88% downside in the last session, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 105.32 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.89%, and -10.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $124.10, implying an increase of 21.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $105.00 and $142.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBUX has been trading -46.59% off suggested target high and -8.39% from its likely low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Starbucks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are -18.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.17% against 29.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 351.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.74% annually.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbucks Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.