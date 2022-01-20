Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG): How Can A Stock Be Up 0.44% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.09, to imply a decrease of -1.51% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The SIG share’s 52-week high remains $111.92, putting it -30.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.36. The company has a valuation of $4.64B, with average of 917.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside in the latest session, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 94.34 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.29%, and 4.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $117.17, implying an increase of 26.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $148.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIG has been trading -71.91% off suggested target high and -16.16% from its likely low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Signet Jewelers Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are 27.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 427.96% against 48.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2016, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -166.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.60% annually.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signet Jewelers Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Signet Jewelers Limited insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.61% of the shares at 98.31% float percentage. In total, 96.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.32 million shares (or 15.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $657.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.14 million shares, or about 11.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $485.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.55 million shares. This is just over 6.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $316.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 111.34 million.