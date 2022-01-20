Should You Expect Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) To Recover From Its 0.28% Gain From Highs?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s traded shares stood at 7.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MBT share’s 52-week high remains $10.07, putting it -39.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.20. The company has a valuation of $7.26B, with average of 2.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the last session, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.05 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.09%, and -6.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.18%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) shares are -14.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.89% against 8.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.8 billion and $1.67 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.70% before jumping 8.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 20.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.90% annually.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.02, with the share yield ticking at 14.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)’s Major holders

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.17% of the shares at 28.17% float percentage. In total, 28.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lazard Asset Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.38 million shares (or 3.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $302.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.21 million shares, or about 2.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $204.44 million.

We also have Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio holds roughly 7.82 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.52 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 55.99 million.