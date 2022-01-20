Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) After -452.05% Decline From High?

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.15, to imply an increase of 8.77% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The ELDN share’s 52-week high remains $22.91, putting it -452.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $58.98M, with average of 90.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELDN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) trade information

After registering a 8.77% upside in the latest session, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.14 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 8.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.11%, and -19.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.80, implying an increase of 85.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELDN has been trading -839.76% off suggested target high and -430.12% from its likely low.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) shares are -42.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.16% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.60% this quarter before jumping 3.50% for the next one.

ELDN Dividends

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)’s Major holders

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 9.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.05% of the shares at 68.49% float percentage. In total, 62.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Logos Global Management LP with 1.34 million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.28 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELDN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 5.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2.77 million.