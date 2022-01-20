Should Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Rally After -2.89% Drop From High?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 10.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.38, to imply a decrease of -0.77% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $29.20, putting it -2.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.23. The company has a valuation of $24.56B, with average of 9.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a -0.77% downside in the last session, Halliburton Company (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.20 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.19%, and 28.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.09%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are 36.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.62% against 28.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before jumping 78.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $4.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.13 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.24 billion and $3.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.90% before jumping 23.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -158.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 60.10% annually.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company has its next earnings report out on January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 0.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.47% of the shares at 78.70% float percentage. In total, 78.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 100.65 million shares (or 11.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 63.41 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.37 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Company (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 27.75 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $600.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.01 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 540.8 million.