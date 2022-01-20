Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -4.00% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SESN share’s 52-week high remains $6.04, putting it -750.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $138.65M, with average of 11.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

After registering a -4.00% downside in the last session, Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.29%, and -19.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.83%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sesen Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares are -82.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.67% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.40% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -41.90% compared to the previous financial year.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sesen Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio Inc. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.86% of the shares at 24.87% float percentage. In total, 24.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.94 million shares (or 5.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.2 million shares, or about 5.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.89 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.54 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 5.49 million.