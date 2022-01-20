QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares stood at 9.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $172.47, to imply a decrease of -3.57% or -$6.39 in intraday trading. The QCOM share’s 52-week high remains $193.58, putting it -12.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $122.17. The company has a valuation of $188.25B, with average of 10.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QCOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

After registering a -3.57% downside in the last session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 191.58 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.97%, and -2.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $213.84, implying an increase of 19.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175.00 and $450.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QCOM has been trading -161.31% off suggested target high and -1.47% from its likely low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QUALCOMM Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares are 21.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.07% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.20% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $10.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.58 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 74.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.62% annually.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated has its next earnings report out on February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.64% of the shares at 74.75% float percentage. In total, 74.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 103.69 million shares (or 9.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 78.06 million shares, or about 6.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.07 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.87 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.11 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.69 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 3.06 billion.