Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.98, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ING share’s 52-week high remains $15.65, putting it -4.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.65. The company has a valuation of $58.34B, with average of 3.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the latest session, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.54 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.07%, and 12.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.97%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ING Groep N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are 20.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 105.48% against 12.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -48.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.70% annually.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ING Groep N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 4.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

ING Groep N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.75% of the shares at 3.75% float percentage. In total, 3.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.38 million shares (or 1.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $672.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 9.58 million shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $138.75 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. holds roughly 9.56 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 million, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 15.77 million.