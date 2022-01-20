Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -7.72% Year-To-Date

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 23.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.74, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $9.79, putting it -70.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $32.99B, with an average of 26.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nokia Corporation (NOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the last session, Nokia Corporation (NOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.22 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.01%, and -4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.72%. Short interest in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 43.6 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.05, implying an increase of 18.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.87 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOK has been trading -39.37% off suggested target high and -2.26% from its likely low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nokia Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares are -1.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.00% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.40% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.83 billion and $5.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.30% before jumping 2.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 37.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.85% annually.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nokia Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.47% of the shares at 8.47% float percentage. In total, 8.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 65.06 million shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 52.23 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $284.64 million.

We also have Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Artisan International Value Fund holds roughly 47.23 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $257.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.71 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 31.11 million.