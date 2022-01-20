Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Up 4.72% Year-To-Date

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares stood at 15.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.95, to imply an increase of 6.04% or $3.7 in intraday trading. The NEM share’s 52-week high remains $75.31, putting it -15.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.60. The company has a valuation of $51.88B, with an average of 5.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

After registering a 6.04% upside in the last session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.23 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 6.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.63%, and 9.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.72%. Short interest in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) saw shorts transact 9.63 million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newmont Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares are 7.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.53% against 14.70%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newmont Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.20, with the share yield ticking at 3.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.44%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corporation insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.48% of the shares at 80.56% float percentage. In total, 80.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 92.17 million shares (or 11.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 65.67 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.57 billion.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 33.52 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.57 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.