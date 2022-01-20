Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -2.48% Year-To-Date

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares stood at 19.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.73, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $1.72 in intraday trading. The MS share’s 52-week high remains $106.47, putting it -11.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $66.85. The company has a valuation of $178.15B, with average of 8.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

After registering a 1.83% upside in the last session, Morgan Stanley (MS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.47 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.62%, and -1.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $115.15, implying an increase of 16.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95.00 and $140.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MS has been trading -46.24% off suggested target high and 0.76% from its likely low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Morgan Stanley share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are 0.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.82% against 16.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $302 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $311.35 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.97% annually.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley has its next earnings report out between April 14 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Morgan Stanley has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 2.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Morgan Stanley insiders hold 21.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.60% of the shares at 83.30% float percentage. In total, 65.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 377.09 million shares (or 21.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.69 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 127.81 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $12.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Morgan Stanley (MS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 41.25 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.01 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.65 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 2.98 billion.