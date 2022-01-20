Meta Platforms Inc. At $319.59: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Marketing Sentinel
Meta Platforms Inc. At $319.59: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s traded shares stood at 20.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $319.59, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $1.44 in intraday trading. The FB share’s 52-week high remains $384.33, putting it -20.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $252.72. The company has a valuation of $874.50B, with average of 22.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 52 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 36 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.84.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the last session, Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 336.36 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.42%, and -4.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $398.36, implying an increase of 19.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $250.00 and $460.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FB has been trading -43.93% off suggested target high and 21.77% from its likely low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Platforms Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shares are -7.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.86% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.00% this quarter before falling -8.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 38 analysts is $33.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.07 billion and $23.67 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.90% before jumping 27.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.35% annually.

FB Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Platforms Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc. insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.02% of the shares at 80.50% float percentage. In total, 80.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 182.89 million shares (or 7.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 155.89 million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $52.91 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 67.37 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.86 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50.06 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 16.99 billion.

