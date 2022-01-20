Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Could shrink By -48.45% Or More

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.46, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The MTDR share’s 52-week high remains $47.49, putting it -6.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.90. The company has a valuation of $4.92B, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.49 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.16%, and 22.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.42%. Short interest in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) saw shorts transact 10.19 million shares and set a 6.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.21, implying an increase of 16.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTDR has been trading -48.45% off suggested target high and -7.96% from its likely low.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Matador Resources Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares are 39.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 632.14% against -13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 325.90% this quarter before jumping 140.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $440.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $515.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.24 million and $268.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 96.60% before jumping 92.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -781.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.40% annually.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matador Resources Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Matador Resources Company insiders hold 6.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.50% of the shares at 94.29% float percentage. In total, 88.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.88 million shares (or 14.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $641.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.87 million shares, or about 10.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $451.63 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.41 million shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $310.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.0 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 114.0 million.