Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Has Decreased By -19.31 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares stood at 14.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.92, to imply an increase of 1.90% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The LVS share’s 52-week high remains $66.76, putting it -52.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.75. The company has a valuation of $29.39B, with average of 9.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LVS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

After registering a 1.90% upside in the last session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.86 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.05%, and 23.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.68%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.03, implying an increase of 12.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.50 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LVS has been trading -50.27% off suggested target high and 16.89% from its likely low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Las Vegas Sands Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are -11.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.87% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.70% this quarter before jumping 92.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 billion and $1.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.10% before jumping 28.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -163.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.75% annually.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders hold 56.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.30% of the shares at 86.14% float percentage. In total, 37.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.72 million shares (or 3.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.62 million shares, or about 3.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $937.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.84 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $433.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.45 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 272.67 million.