Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Expensive At $14.66? Check These Facts.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.66, to imply an increase of 1.84% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $21.96, putting it -49.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.86. The company has a valuation of $4.66B, with an average of 7.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give JBLU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

After registering a 1.84% upside in the latest session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.52 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and 3.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.12%. Short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 11.0 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.43, implying an increase of 20.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JBLU has been trading -77.35% off suggested target high and 24.97% from its likely low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JetBlue Airways Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are -9.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.70% against 39.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.20% this quarter before jumping 72.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 104.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.86 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $661 million and $733 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 177.10% before jumping 153.20% in the following quarter.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.77% of the shares at 80.25% float percentage. In total, 79.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.75 million shares (or 9.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $454.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.73 million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $439.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.99 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.57 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 120.23 million.