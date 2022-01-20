Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) Poised For Further Drops At A -1.66% Distance From The Low?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.01, to imply a decrease of -1.63% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ADAP share’s 52-week high remains $7.34, putting it -143.85% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $478.68M, with average of 845.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ADAP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside in the last session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.63 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.92%, and -22.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.73%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares are -24.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.33% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before falling -8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,983.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $77.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.5 million and $434k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5,077.10% before jumping 667.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 30.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.30% of the shares at 73.37% float percentage. In total, 73.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.97 million shares (or 24.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $201.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 17.08 million shares, or about 10.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $88.32 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 8.0 million shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 6.33 million.