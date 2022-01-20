International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $143.88, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $4.5 in intraday trading. The IFF share’s 52-week high remains $157.08, putting it -9.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.54. The company has a valuation of $35.50B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the latest session, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 147.82 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.64%, and -3.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.48%. Short interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $167.00, implying an increase of 13.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $127.00 and $188.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IFF has been trading -30.66% off suggested target high and 11.73% from its likely low.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are -3.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.58% against 8.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -20.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.14% annually.

IFF Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.16%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s Major holders

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.26% of the shares at 95.38% float percentage. In total, 95.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.51 million shares (or 11.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Winder Investment Pte Ltd with 25.11 million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.36 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.04 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $940.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.62 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 751.68 million.