How Much Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares stood at 12.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.72, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The BMY share’s 52-week high remains $69.75, putting it -7.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.22. The company has a valuation of $142.93B, with average of 13.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.36 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.16%, and 5.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.80%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares are -3.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.77% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.70% this quarter before jumping 14.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $12.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.07 billion and $11.07 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 7.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -44.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -298.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.18% annually.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has its next earnings report out on February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.16, with the share yield ticking at 3.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.42% of the shares at 75.47% float percentage. In total, 75.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 198.93 million shares (or 8.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 176.53 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.45 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 62.79 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.72 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.67 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.76 billion.