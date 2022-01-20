HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) -245.78% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 8.70% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The HCWB share’s 52-week high remains $7.78, putting it -245.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $76.92M, with average of 3.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) trade information

After registering a 8.70% upside in the latest session, HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 8.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.39%, and -18.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.78%.

HCWB Dividends

HCW Biologics Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HCW Biologics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB)’s Major holders

HCW Biologics Inc. insiders hold 75.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.68% of the shares at 2.74% float percentage. In total, 0.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 45416.0 shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 37384.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 21362.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $95488.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15360.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 68659.0.