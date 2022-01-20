Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Has Fallen -195.45% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply an increase of 12.76% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AUMN share’s 52-week high remains $1.30, putting it -195.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $73.53M, with average of 671.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

After registering a 12.76% upside in the last session, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4450 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 12.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.91%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.03, implying an increase of 57.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUMN has been trading -150.0% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Minerals Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares are -21.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 114.29% against 14.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.69 million and $6.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.10% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Minerals Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Golden Minerals Company insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.60% of the shares at 33.91% float percentage. In total, 33.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 3.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.7 million shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.03 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF holds roughly 4.91 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.47 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 1.93 million.