For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Air Industries Group (AMEX: AIRI) Is Worth A Shot

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.89, to imply an increase of 3.71% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AIRI share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -176.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $27.99M, with average of 253.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Air Industries Group (AIRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AIRI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) trade information

After registering a 3.71% upside in the latest session, Air Industries Group (AIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9383 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 3.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.20%, and -10.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 64.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIRI has been trading -180.9% off suggested target high and -180.9% from its likely low.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Air Industries Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Air Industries Group (AIRI) shares are -32.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.00% against 8.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $15.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.5 million and $14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before jumping 13.60% in the following quarter.

AIRI Dividends

Air Industries Group has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Air Industries Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI)’s Major holders

Air Industries Group insiders hold 22.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.07% of the shares at 18.18% float percentage. In total, 14.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 3.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with 0.33 million shares, or about 1.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.36 million.