Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -183.3% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $133.09, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The COUP share’s 52-week high remains $377.04, putting it -183.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $132.07. The company has a valuation of $10.15B, with average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COUP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside in the last session, Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 157.00 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.92%, and -15.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $218.78, implying an increase of 39.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $130.00 and $350.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COUP has been trading -162.98% off suggested target high and 2.32% from its likely low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupa Software Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares are -40.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.69% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -76.50% this quarter before falling -28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $185.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.01 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -80.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.80% annually.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupa Software Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Coupa Software Incorporated insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.62% of the shares at 105.26% float percentage. In total, 104.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.45 million shares (or 12.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.66 million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.46 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.83 million shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $838.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 456.25 million.