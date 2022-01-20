Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) On Wednesday – Up 5.85% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.20, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $22.11, putting it -169.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.72. The company has a valuation of $3.50B, with average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Compass Inc. (COMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside in the last session, Compass Inc. (COMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.27 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.49%, and -15.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.86, implying an increase of 54.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COMP has been trading -192.68% off suggested target high and -34.15% from its likely low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.23 billion and $1.11 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.30% before jumping 27.60% in the following quarter.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders hold 7.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.09% of the shares at 64.70% float percentage. In total, 60.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 33.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Discovery Capital Management, LLC with 33.6 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $445.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Inc. (COMP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 38.62 million.