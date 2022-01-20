Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Could Expand By 22.57 Percent Or More

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.40, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $28.49, putting it -27.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.16. The company has a valuation of $8.85B, with average of 5.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cameco Corporation (CCJ), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside in the latest session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.34 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.19%, and 3.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.93, implying an increase of 22.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.31 and $32.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCJ has been trading -44.06% off suggested target high and -4.06% from its likely low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are 26.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against 15.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $323.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.97 million.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.53% of the shares at 65.63% float percentage. In total, 65.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 14.62 million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $317.79 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 12.33 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.17 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 242.8 million.