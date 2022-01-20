Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Stock?

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares stood at 3.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.05, to imply an increase of 6.02% or $1.37 in intraday trading. The SAVE share’s 52-week high remains $40.77, putting it -69.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.52. The company has a valuation of $2.51B, with an average of 4.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SAVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

After registering a 6.02% upside in the latest session, Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.08 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and 4.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.80%. Short interest in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw shorts transact 6.85 million shares and set a 1.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.82, implying an increase of 21.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAVE has been trading -78.79% off suggested target high and -3.95% from its likely low.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit Airlines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shares are -20.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.47% against 39.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.70% this quarter before jumping 65.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $964.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $982.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $498.49 million and $459.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.40% before jumping 114.00% in the following quarter.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit Airlines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Spirit Airlines Inc. insiders hold 0.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.84% of the shares at 65.06% float percentage. In total, 64.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $252.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.95 million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $232.24 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF holds roughly 4.29 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 79.49 million.