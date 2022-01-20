Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Drops -117.85% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares stood at 1.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $162.87, to imply an increase of 5.43% or $8.39 in intraday trading. The BIDU share’s 52-week high remains $354.82, putting it -117.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $132.14. The company has a valuation of $53.07B, with average of 3.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Baidu Inc. (BIDU), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 40 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BIDU a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 31 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.53.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

After registering a 5.43% upside in the latest session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 165.02 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.42%, and 8.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1442.55, implying an increase of 88.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $771.12 and $2106.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIDU has been trading -1193.1% off suggested target high and -373.46% from its likely low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.30% this quarter before falling -32.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $5.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.72 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.65 billion and $4.34 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.30% before jumping 8.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 862.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.64% annually.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baidu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Baidu Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.04% of the shares at 58.25% float percentage. In total, 58.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.61 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.83 million shares, or about 3.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.51 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 5.37 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $825.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.6 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 706.99 million.