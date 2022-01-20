At Current Prices, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) Worth A Patient Look?

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.74, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The INVH share’s 52-week high remains $45.80, putting it -7.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.43. The company has a valuation of $25.71B, with average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INVH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the latest session, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.82 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.72%, and -0.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.75, implying an increase of 10.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INVH has been trading -24.01% off suggested target high and -0.61% from its likely low.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invitation Homes Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares are 7.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.19% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $521.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $529.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $464.1 million and $469.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.40% before jumping 12.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 29.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.83% annually.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invitation Homes Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Invitation Homes Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.85% of the shares at 100.05% float percentage. In total, 99.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 81.08 million shares (or 13.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.84 million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.68 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 26.72 million shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.25 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 623.04 million.