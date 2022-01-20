At $11.88 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Is Worth A Gamble

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s traded shares stood at 11.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.88, to imply an increase of 12.71% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The AG share’s 52-week high remains $24.01, putting it -102.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.86. The company has a valuation of $3.05B, with average of 4.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

After registering a 12.71% upside in the last session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.01 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 12.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.59%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.93%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.75, implying an increase of 24.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.38 and $22.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AG has been trading -89.39% off suggested target high and 21.04% from its likely low.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Majestic Silver Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares are -9.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.56% against -4.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $204.5 million.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

First Majestic Silver Corp. insiders hold 15.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.88% of the shares at 38.98% float percentage. In total, 32.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.11 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 8.56 million shares, or about 3.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $96.73 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 13.03 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.17 million, or 4.35% of the shares, all valued at about 126.24 million.