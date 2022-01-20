Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM): Can A Stock Be Down -18.67% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s traded shares stood at 65.16 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply an increase of 32.41% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The APM share’s 52-week high remains $4.94, putting it -204.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $44.46M, with average of 127.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aptorum Group Limited (APM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

After registering a 32.41% upside in the latest session, Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 32.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.57%, and -34.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 89.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APM has been trading -825.93% off suggested target high and -825.93% from its likely low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.50% compared to the previous financial year.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited has its next earnings report out on September 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptorum Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Aptorum Group Limited insiders hold 33.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.99% of the shares at 6.00% float percentage. In total, 3.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmond Asset Management, LLC with 59589.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptorum Group Limited (APM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24136.0, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 45617.0.