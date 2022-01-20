Analysts Say BEST Inc. Can Reach $16.73 In 12 Months

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decrease of -8.76% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BEST share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -254.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $290.05M, with average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for BEST Inc. (BEST), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BEST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

After registering a -8.76% downside in the last session, BEST Inc. (BEST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9200 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, dropping -8.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.28%, and -13.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.59, implying an increase of 92.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.46 and $16.73 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEST has been trading -1965.43% off suggested target high and -450.62% from its likely low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $984.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.44 billion and $996.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before dropping -1.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -977.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BEST Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

BEST Inc. insiders hold 20.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.44% of the shares at 29.45% float percentage. In total, 23.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 5.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares, or about 3.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.7 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BEST Inc. (BEST) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.11 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 2.13 million.