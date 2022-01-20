Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply an increase of 6.98% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AMPE share’s 52-week high remains $2.59, putting it -388.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $116.81M, with average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

After registering a 6.98% upside in the last session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5589 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 6.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.89%, and -24.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.44%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) shares are -66.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 16.80%.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 6.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.75% of the shares at 24.41% float percentage. In total, 22.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.29 million shares (or 6.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.25 million shares, or about 4.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $15.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.25 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 6.96 million.