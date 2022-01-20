After Plunging -5.69% During Past Week, Is R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) Still A Buy?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.19, to imply an increase of 5.47% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The RRD share’s 52-week high remains $11.33, putting it -1.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $775.59M, with average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RRD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

After registering a 5.47% upside in the latest session, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.33 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 5.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.69%, and -1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.85, implying a decrease of -3.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.85 and $10.85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRD has been trading 3.04% off suggested target high and 3.04% from its likely low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.38 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -441.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.00% annually.

RRD Dividends

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company insiders hold 5.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.04% of the shares at 83.50% float percentage. In total, 79.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.05 million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 5.0 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $25.7 million.

We also have Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Arbitrage Fund holds roughly 2.34 million shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 9.94 million.