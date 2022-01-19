Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 16.68 million Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.16 changing hands around $10.52 or 67.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $846.59M. ZGNX’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.44% off its 52-week high of $23.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.03, which suggests the last value was 57.84% up since then. When we look at Zogenix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 635.62K.

Analysts gave the Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZGNX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zogenix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) trade information

Instantly ZGNX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.57 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 67.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.75%, with the 5-day performance at -0.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is 16.80% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZGNX’s forecast low is $17.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -137.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zogenix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.07% over the past 6 months, a 0.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zogenix Inc. will rise 31.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 496.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.28 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Zogenix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $29.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.5 million and $12.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 209.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 138.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Zogenix Inc. earnings to increase by 60.00%.

ZGNX Dividends

Zogenix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Zogenix Inc. shares while 107.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.97%. There are 107.24% institutions holding the Zogenix Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.40% of the shares, roughly 5.82 million ZGNX shares worth $88.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 4.01 million shares worth $60.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $25.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $24.34 million.