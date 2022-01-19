Why To Invest In Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.51M. CRTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -387.56% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 6.47% up since then. When we look at Creatd Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Instantly CRTD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.36 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.83%, with the 5-day performance at -5.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -14.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 167.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $320k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Creatd Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.90%.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.22% of Creatd Inc. shares while 5.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.89%. There are 5.17% institutions holding the Creatd Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.19% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million CRTD shares worth $0.97 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.36 million.