Why Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.46 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.17M. EYES’s last price was a discount, traded about -1269.86% off its 52-week high of $20.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 4.11% up since then. When we look at Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Instantly EYES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.43%, with the 5-day performance at -9.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is -21.51% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $472k and $497k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. earnings to increase by 68.30%.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 26.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.24% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares while 15.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.76%. There are 15.52% institutions holding the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.96% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million EYES shares worth $3.73 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $2.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.82 million.