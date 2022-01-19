What Is The Performance Outlook For Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at -$0.59 or -17.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.68M. GRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -355.79% off its 52-week high of $12.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 58.25% up since then. When we look at Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.70 million.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.91%, with the 5-day performance at -23.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 2.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galera Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.62% over the past 6 months, a -8.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galera Therapeutics Inc. will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Galera Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.40% per year.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.12% of Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares while 67.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.46%. There are 67.30% institutions holding the Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.50% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million GRTX shares worth $35.34 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.66% or 3.08 million shares worth $24.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $2.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.55 million.