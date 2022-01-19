Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.97 changed hands at -$2.3 or -6.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.75B. WRBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.61% off its 52-week high of $60.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.95, which suggests the last value was -3.07% down since then. When we look at Warby Parker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WRBY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warby Parker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Instantly WRBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.83 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -6.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.34%, with the 5-day performance at -14.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is -27.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WRBY’s forecast low is $52.00 with $69.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $135.3 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Warby Parker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $176.14 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Warby Parker Inc. earnings to increase by 2.80%.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Warby Parker Inc. shares while 64.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.33%. There are 64.27% institutions holding the Warby Parker Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 17.64 million WRBY shares worth $935.97 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 15.13 million shares worth $802.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $313.03 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $129.62 million.