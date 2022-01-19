Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -3.89% Decline

In the last trading session, 4.52 million Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.26. With the company’s per share price at $1.73 changed hands at -$0.07 or -3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $96.31M. VERO’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.84% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 32.37% up since then. When we look at Venus Concept Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 315.87K.

Analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VERO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Venus Concept Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Instantly VERO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.76%, with the 5-day performance at -4.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 29.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERO’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venus Concept Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.42% over the past 6 months, a 79.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venus Concept Inc. will rise 65.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.82 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Venus Concept Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $27.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.83 million and $22.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Venus Concept Inc. earnings to increase by 51.20%.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Venus Concept Inc. shares while 88.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.59%. There are 88.98% institutions holding the Venus Concept Inc. stock share, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 22.93% of the shares, roughly 12.42 million VERO shares worth $31.17 million.

Masters Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.77% or 1.5 million shares worth $3.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $2.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.35 million.