VAXX Stock: More Upside For Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX)?

In the latest trading session, 3.63 million Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.75 changing hands around $1.39 or 18.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $978.07M. VAXX’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.23% off its 52-week high of $22.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 41.6% up since then. When we look at Vaxxinity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 431.81K.

Analysts gave the Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VAXX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxxinity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Instantly VAXX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.54 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 18.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.19%, with the 5-day performance at 30.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) is 11.68% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VAXX’s forecast low is $17.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -94.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Vaxxinity Inc. earnings to decrease by -181.00%.

VAXX Dividends

Vaxxinity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.43% of Vaxxinity Inc. shares while 0.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.50%.