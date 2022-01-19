U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.26 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.44M. USWS’s last price was a discount, traded about -836.51% off its 52-week high of $11.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 10.32% up since then. When we look at U.S. Well Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended USWS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Instantly USWS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -2.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.57%, with the 5-day performance at 5.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is -8.03% down.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the U.S. Well Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.07% over the past 6 months, a 79.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for U.S. Well Services Inc. will rise 75.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that U.S. Well Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.09 million and $76.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for U.S. Well Services Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.30%.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.83% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares while 21.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.98%. There are 21.64% institutions holding the U.S. Well Services Inc. stock share, with TCW Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 20.55% of the shares, roughly 10.76 million USWS shares worth $27.3 million.

Crestview Partners III GP, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.12% or 5.82 million shares worth $14.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.49 million.